Cop showed up at suspected thief’s house. His missing flower pot was on her porch, Oregon police say

She had everything to make for a splendid home and garden, police said: flower pots, lawn ornaments, throw pillows, a wicker bench and more.
The only problem was that none of those items actually belonged to 45-year-old Melinda Lucero, the woman who had the goods on display at her home in Forest Grove, Oregon. Lucero had been secretly stealing the property from others in her neighborhood, police said, vexing her confused neighbors.
And Lucero had even stolen from one of the police officers who was investigating her, according to the Forest Grove Police Department.
When Officer Chris Bowen showed up at her home to look into the string of thefts in the city’s Oak Hills neighborhood, he spotted a flower pot on her front porch. And it wasn’t just any flower pot, police said. It was a flower pot that had gone missing from the officer’s own home.
Never miss a local story.
Bowen told Patch that his family had realized the pot was missing on Feb. 23. The family had owned it for 10 years, he said.
“My wife asked if stuff had moved on the porch — if I was redecorating or something,” Bowen told Patch. “I was like, ‘No, I thought you were redecorating.’ Turns out, it was the suspect who decided to redecorate with our stuff.”
It was just a day after he noticed the theft that Bowen stumbled upon the burgled flower pot on Feb. 24.
“The first thing I saw was my flower pot sitting next to the door,” Bowen told Patch. “I said, ‘That is definitely my flower pot.’ ”
Lucero turned herself in to police on March 2 and agreed to return the stolen property to its rightful owners, police said.
Bowen was far from the only victim, Patch reports. Neighbors had been losing so many of their belongings that they started talking of the “porch bandit” on social media, and sharing pictures of what had been stolen from their properties.
Lucero faces second-degree and third-degree theft charges in connection with the string of thefts, police said.
Comments