‘Just run him over.’ Alabama women cited after filming themselves killing a turtle

0:36 Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains Pause

3:32 The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

3:10 Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

6:49 President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope'

3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

1:54 Mom brings miscarried fetus to city council meeting

1:37 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

1:27 Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham