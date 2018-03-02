The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.