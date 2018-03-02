More Videos

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

The Rev. Billy Graham, also known as "America's pastor," died at age 99 last week. This week, he became one of the few private citizens to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. His body now heads back to North Carolina, where he will be buried.
C-SPAN
Heavy snow on Thursday, March 1, shut down I-80 through the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Friday morning, saying travel will be dangerous. Whiteout conditions, wind chills and drifting snow were expected during the storm. “Even a short walk could be deadly in these conditions,” the weather service tweeted. Up to five feet of snow was expected in the higher elevations. This video shows the conditions around Lake Tahoe in Placer County, California.

"I've been getting lots and lots of messages, people from all over the world, from Australia, from Brazil, from all over the world, messaging me not nice things," said Yosi Gallo during an interview about his video of a Myrtle Beach police officer asking he and a homeless man to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing.

Gun owners around the country destroy their assault-style weapons in a series of viral videos after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. However, others use their Social Media to defend their second amendment rights.

Sharanda Taylor called for change in an emotional plea to the Richmond City Council on Feb. 26. Taylor lived in deteriorating conditions, faced with rodent infestation. Taylor brought what she said to be her miscarried fetus to the meeting. She believed the stress from her living conditions were at fault for the miscarriage.

Large trees were overturned in a yard in Edmonson County, Kentucky, on February 24 after a reported Tornado, one of a number to hit several southern US states, leaving a number of people dead, according to ABC and other outlets. This footage is described as showing the damage caused when a tornado touched down in a back yard. Elsewhere, a house was destroyed and another was damaged after a tornado reportedly touched down on the Tennessee-Kentucky stateline.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on February 24. The clip showed Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove before she propelled herself to the surface of the water, much to the amusement of onlookers. According to the zoo, although hippos spend most of their lives in water they don’t actually float or swim. They walk along the bottom and propel themselves to the surface for air.

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”