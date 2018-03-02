California storm kills 1, avalanche injures 2 at ski resort

Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter storm swept south through California on Thursday, bringing heavy snow and strong winds to mountains and steady rain elsewhere, while prompting mandatory evacuations for coastal areas to the south that were devastated by deadly mudslides in January. The Sacramento Bee via AP Randy Pench