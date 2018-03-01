Jury selection likely to drag on in Pulse shooting trial

The U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando is seen Thursday, March 1, 2018. Jury selection in the trial of Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Matten, the shooter that killed 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub, begins Thursday and is expected to be lengthy. Salman, is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, in planning the June 16, 2016 attack. She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted. Tamara Luch AP Photo