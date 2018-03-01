The U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando is seen Thursday, March 1, 2018. Jury selection in the trial of Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Matten, the shooter that killed 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub, begins Thursday and is expected to be lengthy. Salman, is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, in planning the June 16, 2016 attack. She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted.
The U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando is seen Thursday, March 1, 2018. Jury selection in the trial of Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Matten, the shooter that killed 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub, begins Thursday and is expected to be lengthy. Salman, is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, in planning the June 16, 2016 attack. She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted. Tamara Luch AP Photo
The U.S. District Courthouse in Orlando is seen Thursday, March 1, 2018. Jury selection in the trial of Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Matten, the shooter that killed 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub, begins Thursday and is expected to be lengthy. Salman, is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, in planning the June 16, 2016 attack. She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted. Tamara Luch AP Photo

National

Jury selection likely to drag on in Pulse shooting trial

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press

March 01, 2018 10:49 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Jury selection is expected to last for some time in the trial of a woman whose husband killed 49 people at a gay Florida nightclub.

The process began Thursday in the trial of 31-year-old Noor Salman, widow of shooter Omar Mateen. Choosing a jury is unlikely to be easy — most potential jurors in the Orlando area are probably familiar with the case given its extensive coverage in the news media.

At the time of the attack, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was surpassed last October by the fatal shooting of 58 people in Las Vegas.

Mateen was killed hours after the June 2016 attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen. She's pleaded not guilty.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

View More Video