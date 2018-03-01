Liquor store robber triggered a gun battle. But mother and daughter working were ready, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 6:49 President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope' Pause 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 1:54 Mom brings miscarried fetus to city council meeting 1:37 Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 1:27 Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 0:37 Texting while driving: A dumb use for a smart phone 2:09 Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 1:40 Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 3:33 Large trees strewn across yard after reported tornado Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mother and daughter employees at Forest Acres Liquor's in Tulsa, Okla. shot an attempted armed robber at least twice. WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Mother and daughter employees at Forest Acres Liquor's in Tulsa, Okla. shot an attempted armed robber at least twice. WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star