Coach won't recruit Colorado players over drug tests, blames 'liberal politicians'

If you're a Colorado high schooler looking to play college baseball, it won't be at Texas Wesleyan.

At least that's the case according to an email Texas Wesleyan head baseball coach Mike Jeffcoat sent from his university account to a potential recruit from the Centennial State on Feb. 20.

The message, sent to the recruit named Gavin (who did not list his last name), says the program will not recruit any players from the state of Colorado due to its legalization of marijuana.

Jeffcoat, a former Texas Rangers pitcher and the Sooner Athletic Conference coach of the year in 2016, goes on to state that he has had issues with players from the state passing drug tests in the past, but he does not offer any names.

The email read: "Hi Gavin, Thanks for the interest in our program. Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado. In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on Student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of Luck wherever you decide to play."

Here is the screenshot of the email:

Lol THIS really happened. Smh. pic.twitter.com/bF9ywQw15d — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) February 28, 2018

Texas Wesleyan issued the following statement Wednesday night:

"We are aware of the email sent by our baseball coach, and the comments he made are in no way a reflection of Texas Wesleyan University, its values or its recruiting practices.

"This is a personnel matter and it is currently under investigation. It is our University policy to not discuss personnel matters, but we want to reiterate that this email does not reflect our values and we do not condone discrimination. This includes discrimination on the basis of race, color, origin, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, disability or sexuality; or the political legislation of one’s home state. We are committed to providing an inclusive campus for all of our students, faculty, staff, visitors, potential students and their families.

"Texas Wesleyan has a long tradition of excellence in athletics and we are committed to recruiting student-athletes who will excel at our university. Like the NAIA’s core values, we are focused on building and recruiting champions of character."