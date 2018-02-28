Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. store in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
National

Dick's will no longer sell assault-style rifles — and any guns to people under 21

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

February 28, 2018 08:57 AM

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday morning it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida school shooting Feb. 14.

Dick's will also stop selling high-capacity magazines, which allows shooters to fire more rounds than traditional weapons without reloading, as well as other accessories used with weapons such as the AR-15, the New York Times reported.

The company said it will also raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21, according to CNN. In Illinois, the minimum age to purchase rifles and shotguns is 18.

The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, bought a gun at Dick's, a CNN said.. The company said it was not the same gun he used in the school shooting.

The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why. New York Times

Still, CEO Edward Stack told the New York Times, "it came to us that we could have been a part of this story. We don't want to be a part of this any longer."

Dick's is the nation's largest sporting goods retailer and has a location in Fairview Heights at 6575 N Illinois St.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

