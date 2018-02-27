E-cigarette battery explodes in a man’s pants. 'It ignites like a bomb,' his lawyer says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:09 Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket Pause 1:40 Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 3:33 Large trees strewn across yard after reported tornado 0:18 Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure 6:34 Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting 1:13 Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk 2:49 SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 3:09 Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina 0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 1:00 Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

WARNING: Graphic content. Daniel Anderson suffered chemical and thermal burns to his left leg and hands caused by fire and heat that rolled out of the lithium ion battery, which he bought from Big E’s Vapor Shop, according to a lawsuit filed Feb. 6 in Sedgwick County District Court. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

WARNING: Graphic content. Daniel Anderson suffered chemical and thermal burns to his left leg and hands caused by fire and heat that rolled out of the lithium ion battery, which he bought from Big E’s Vapor Shop, according to a lawsuit filed Feb. 6 in Sedgwick County District Court. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle