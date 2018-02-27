More Videos

Naked man on ATV leads police on chase

Large trees strewn across yard after reported tornado

Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Billy Graham's pine plywood casket was handmade in 2006 by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana. It is lined with a mattress pad and topped with a simple wooden cross nailed into place by the prisoners.
Large trees strewn across yard after reported tornado

Large trees were overturned in a yard in Edmonson County, Kentucky, on February 24 after a reported Tornado, one of a number to hit several southern US states, leaving a number of people dead, according to ABC and other outlets. This footage is described as showing the damage caused when a tornado touched down in a back yard. Elsewhere, a house was destroyed and another was damaged after a tornado reportedly touched down on the Tennessee-Kentucky stateline.

Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on February 24. The clip showed Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove before she propelled herself to the surface of the water, much to the amusement of onlookers. According to the zoo, although hippos spend most of their lives in water they don’t actually float or swim. They walk along the bottom and propel themselves to the surface for air.

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

A SpaceX rocket carrying a Spanish satellite has blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 lifted off at 6:17 a.m. Thursday local time and climbed into the dawn sky over the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Police in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, responded to an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose near an elementary school, posting footage of the unusual sight to Facebook on February 20. A clip shared to the East Lansdowne Police Facebook page shows officers surveying the T-Rex (most likely a fun-loving parent) as the “creatire” diligently crosses the road with a child and another adult. Police say they’ve no problems with the T-Rex, and gave it the all clear.

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

A six-year-old girl in Texas was reunited with a beloved toy that was lost during Hurricane Harvey. Sarah Mitchell shared a video of herself and her niece, Emily, as she receives her toy doll “pink baby” which was lost in the evacuations during Hurricane Harvey. Mitchell shared her search in a Facebook group called Plush Memories Lost Toy Search Service asking for help finding Emily’s cherished doll. On February 8, Mitchell shared with the group that a woman named Kristen alerted them to “pink baby’s” whereabouts and was able to ship the doll to Texas just in time for Emily’s birthday.

Woman destroys her gun in wake of Florida high school shooting

Amanda Meyer, originally from Strawberry Point, Iowa, filmed herself destroying a gun in response to the mass shooting that happened at a Florida high school. Meyer said she grew up around guns and that her parents always emphasized gun safety. She said the only way she could be sure that her Sig Sauer P229 won’t hurt anyone was by destroying it.

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department

Moberly Police Department in Missouri had an unexpected visitor on Valentine’s Day, as CCTV footage shared to their Facebook page on February 14 shows. The clip features somebody dressed up as a T-rex entering the police station, carrying what appears to be a box of cookies. He walks up and down the hall, before going to the front desk and delivering the cookies. “Today the Moberly Police Department turned into Jurassic Park when we were met by a T-rex delivering cookies. Whoever you are, thank you for the cookies and the laughs,” the department captioned the video.

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

One climber was killed and six others became trapped on Mount Hood, Oregon, after ice and rocks were reported to have fallen on the mountain. One climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where they had been airlifted after falling 700 to 1,000 feet, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Another six climbers were rescued from the mountain after they became trapped. Three of these climbers were in the same group as the person who had fallen and died. This video is described as showing a helicopter arriving at Timberline, where a staging area had been set up.

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect

A 19-year-old suspected of killing at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a mass shooting on February 14 was arrested a short distance from the school on the same day. The suspect was named as Nikolas Cruz, and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. This video was shot by Mike Quaranta who said he was driving his kids home from school when he saw an arrest taking place. The footage was shot near Pelican Pointe in Wyndham, a little over a mile away from the school. Cruz was reported to have been caught at this location/The video shows a man in a maroon shirt being arrested and tallies with other footage and photos of the arrest, which show Cruz in a shirt of the same color as seen here.