Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure

A 19-year-old suspected of killing at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in a mass shooting on February 14 was arrested a short distance from the school on the same day. The suspect was named as Nikolas Cruz, and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. This video was shot by Mike Quaranta who said he was driving his kids home from school when he saw an arrest taking place. The footage was shot near Pelican Pointe in Wyndham, a little over a mile away from the school. Cruz was reported to have been caught at this location/The video shows a man in a maroon shirt being arrested and tallies with other footage and photos of the arrest, which show Cruz in a shirt of the same color as seen here.