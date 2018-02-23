Delay in Nevada gun buyer law draws protests at court debate

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt testifies before the House Judiciary committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Laxalt is opposing a background check initiative supported by gun control advocates on the Nov. 2017 ballot. Nevada state Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt is no longer getting top billing as a speaker at a major National Rifle Association political event. Laxalt's campaign spokesman, Andy Matthews, and NRA official Catherine Mortensen did not immediately respond Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, to questions about whether Laxalt will attend the May 4 NRA Annual Leadership Forum in Dallas. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo