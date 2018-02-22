Grand Canyon helicopter crash victim dies, 3 still critical

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 22, that a British tourist hospitalized in Las Vegas after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon earlier this month has died. Three other Britons were killed in the crash. Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File)