More Videos

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 2:49

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

Pause
Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina 3:09

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey 1:00

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm 1:25

See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 0:24

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood 0:54

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 1:52

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 0:46

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began. Broward Sheriff's Office

National

School cop who ‘never went in’ after shooting at Florida high school has resigned

By Charles Rabin And Carli Teproff

crabin@miamiherald.com

cteproff@miamiherald.com

February 22, 2018 05:49 PM

MIAMI

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began.

Scot Peterson chose to resign and retire Thursday morning Israel said.

“I am devastated,” Israel said. “Sick to my stomach. He never went in.”

In addition, the department released records that show that multiple agencies had warning signs that Nikolas Cruz was troubled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel said two other deputies, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs are also under investigation and have been put on “restrictive duty.”

According to Israel, Peterson remained outside Building 12 for about four minutes. The shooting lasted about six minutes, he said. When the shooting began the deputy was inside the school handling a matter with a female student.

A review of surveillance video showed that the deputy was in position and armed but never entered the building. He remained stationed outside the building while the shooting went on.

Israel said Peterson should have “Went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”

He said the video was part of the investigation and Israel said it may never be released.

On Feb. 14, deputies say Cruz, 19 walked into his former school and opened fire with an AR-15 killing 14 students and three teachers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 2:49

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

Pause
Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina 3:09

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 0:26

T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey 1:00

Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm 1:25

See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 0:24

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood 0:54

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 1:52

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 0:46

Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

View More Video