School cop who ‘never went in’ after shooting at Florida high school has resigned

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the school resource officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was suspended without pay after he learned the deputy never went into the building when the shooting began.
Scot Peterson chose to resign and retire Thursday morning Israel said.
“I am devastated,” Israel said. “Sick to my stomach. He never went in.”
In addition, the department released records that show that multiple agencies had warning signs that Nikolas Cruz was troubled.
Never miss a local story.
Israel said two other deputies, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs are also under investigation and have been put on “restrictive duty.”
According to Israel, Peterson remained outside Building 12 for about four minutes. The shooting lasted about six minutes, he said. When the shooting began the deputy was inside the school handling a matter with a female student.
A review of surveillance video showed that the deputy was in position and armed but never entered the building. He remained stationed outside the building while the shooting went on.
Israel said Peterson should have “Went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”
He said the video was part of the investigation and Israel said it may never be released.
On Feb. 14, deputies say Cruz, 19 walked into his former school and opened fire with an AR-15 killing 14 students and three teachers.
Comments