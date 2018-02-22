Gun control bill OK'd by Oregon; 1st since Florida shooting

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. People convicted of stalking and domestic violence or with restraining orders in Oregon will not be able to buy or own guns or ammunition after the Senate passed a bill which next goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature. At right is House Speaker Tina Kotek and on left is Senate President Peter Courtney, both Democrats. Don Ryan, File AP Photo