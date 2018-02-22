A group of Auburn grads developed a rare eye cancer, and scientists want to know why

3:09 Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina Pause

0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

1:00 Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

1:25 See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm

0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department

0:54 Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

1:52 One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect