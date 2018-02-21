Republican congresswoman: Many mass murderers are Democrats

FILE - In this June 10, 2015 file photo, assemblywoman Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. The Republican congresswoman from upstate New York says "many" people who commit mass murder are Democrats. U.S. Rep. Tenney made the comment Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, on Talk 1300 Radio during a discussion about calls for stricter gun control since last week's deadly Florida high school shooting. Mike Groll, File AP Photo