Trump visits Florida hospital and sheriff’s office in brief visit after shooting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department Pause 0:54 Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood 1:52 One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 2:48 Artist from Georgia who created Michelle Obama's portrait talks about 'milestone' moment 1:13 Michelle Obama portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery 3:07 Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait 0:49 Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams 2:01 Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass 1:28 Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

President Donald Trump arrived at the Broward Health North Hospital to visit the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Pool

President Donald Trump arrived at the Broward Health North Hospital to visit the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Pool