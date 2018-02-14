More Videos

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood 0:54

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

Pause
One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 1:52

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

Artist from Georgia who created Michelle Obama's portrait talks about 'milestone' moment 2:48

Artist from Georgia who created Michelle Obama's portrait talks about 'milestone' moment

Michelle Obama portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery 1:13

Michelle Obama portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait 3:07

Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait

Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams 0:49

Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass 2:01

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass

Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic 1:28

Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 1:59

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 1:07

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway

Students and faculty talk about the moments when a shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire. Al Diaz Miami Herald
Students and faculty talk about the moments when a shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire. Al Diaz Miami Herald

National

Florida school shooting suspect was ex-student who may have been flagged as threat

By Connie Ogle, Nicholas Nehamas And David Ovalle

cogle@miamiherald.com

nnehamas@miamiherald.com

dovalle@miamiherald.com

February 14, 2018 05:10 PM

The former student suspected of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland may been identified a potential threat to fellow students in the past, according to one teacher.

The 19-year-old ex-student, who has been detained by Broward police, has not been publicly identified as a suspect. But a law-enforcement source identified him as Nicolas Cruz.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

The Broward County School District Superintendent, however, told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he did not know of any concerns raised about the student.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We received no warnings,” Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters outside the school. “Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn't have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

As for Gard, he said he believes the school administration earlier sent out an e-mail warning teachers that the student had made threats against others in the past and that he should not be allowed on the campus with a backpack.

Another student interviewed on the scene by WSVN-7 said the student had guns at home and talked about using them.

Cruz was detained Monday afternoon and was being transported to a Broward Health North in Pompano Beach.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood 0:54

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

Pause
One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 1:52

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

Artist from Georgia who created Michelle Obama's portrait talks about 'milestone' moment 2:48

Artist from Georgia who created Michelle Obama's portrait talks about 'milestone' moment

Michelle Obama portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery 1:13

Michelle Obama portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait 3:07

Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait

Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams 0:49

Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass 2:01

Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass

Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic 1:28

Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 1:59

Secrets of a snake's belly crawl

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 1:07

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

View More Video