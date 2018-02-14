Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

In this Feb. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department in Sacramento, Calif., via the New York State Police, Constantinos

Danny) Filippidis is shown. Filippidis, who went missing while skiing in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Feb. 7, 2018, was found at a California airport six days later. The 49-year-old captain with Toronto Fire Services told police he did not recall the circumstances of his departure from New York, but recollected traveling to Sacramento in a big rig truck.