10 Things to Know for Today

In this Jan. 26, 2018, photo, two Muslim women take a stroll through downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Far from the violence and vengeance unfolding in Myanmar’s far west, Rohingya Muslims who once felt relatively safe in Yangon describe a sense of rising persecution and hatred, of vanishing freedoms and opportunities, of Buddhist neighbors and friends who are suddenly much more willing to voice sympathies with the military’s campaign in Rakhine state. Thein Zaw AP Photo