She had a baby at 12 and was told her life was ruined. This is how she turned out

Sharonda Jenkins of Ridgeland shares a portion of her essay she wrote while attending Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina, while earning a practical nursing degree. Jenkins had a baby when she was 12, kept and raised the child and has now earned her LPN when she was told she'd never amount to anything. Drew Martin Staff video

