A server was mad when a church didn’t tip her for a $735 order. Now she’s fired.

Tamlynn Yoder spent most of her shift at an Outback Steakhouse readying a take-out order for 25 people.
The 75-item order — placed by a Christ Fellowship church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday — included 25 steaks, 25 chicken dinners and 25 sides of potatoes.
The total bill: $735.
The total tip: $0, she told reporters.
It wasn’t long before Yoder took her frustration to social media. She vented about how she only received $18 in tips that day from other orders because she was so busy preparing the mega church’s order, WFLX reported.
“We take the order over the phone, we put the order together, take payment and then take order to the car,” Yoder told the Palm Beach Post. “It’s a lot of work just as much as serving.”
The next day, Yoder says her manager fired her, and that the church received a full refund, reported WPTV.
According to The Palm Beach Post, an Outback Steakhouse spokeswoman explained that company policy says employees can’t post about customers on social media and are subject to termination if the policy is violated.
In a statement, David Lonsberry, an executive director of business for Christ Fellowship, told The Post the situation was a misunderstanding.
“We did not call the restaurant to have her fired, we wanted to get the situation resolved. That night, we had a volunteer go to the restaurant and pick up the order since we were having a big conference. He probably didn’t know to tip since it was a rush of the moment thing.”
“The church did reach out to me; they are trying to rectify the whole thing. And I thank them,” Yoder told WFLX.
Yoder said she is currently looking for another job.
