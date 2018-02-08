She broadcast the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister. Now she’s going to prison

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:59 Secrets of a snake's belly crawl Pause 1:07 Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 1:19 Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:23 Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes 1:41 2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:14 Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 0:59 Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision 0:58 Two students shot inside California middle school 1:02 Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 0:42 See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, pleaded no contest to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from a 2017 fatal crash that killed her sister. Sanchez, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, took a viral live-stream video of the crash. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

