Secrets of a snake's belly crawl

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP
National

Thousands pour in for dad who rushed Larry Nassar in court. He doesn’t want it

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 08, 2018 01:50 PM

After Randall Margraves, father of three girls abused by Larry Nassar, charged the former Olympic gymnastics doctor in court Friday, his union launched a GoFundMe drive to assist him.

On Thursday, he turned down the $31,311 raised by the online donation drive, reported The Lansing State Journal.

“I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me,” Margraves said. “After giving people the chance to get a refund, the donations will go to organizations that help the sisterhood of survivors and other victims of abuse.”

More than 260 gymnasts, including numerous Olympians, have lodged sexual assault claims against Nassar, 54, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, according to ESPN. He’s serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography, and also has been sentenced twice to 40 to 175 years in Michigan state prison for sexual abuse and assaults.

More than 60 new allegations against Nassar have been reported to Michigan State University in the last three weeks, a spokesman told The Lansing State Journal. The state attorney general’s office told the publication that the new complaints will be investigated, but no new charges are currently planned against Nassar.

At one of Nassar’s sentencing hearings Friday in Michigan, Margraves asked a judge for “five minutes” alone with Nassar, reported National Public Radio. When the judge declined, Nassar asked for “one minute,” then rushed Nassar, whose attorney shoved him away. Bailiffs tackled Margraves as he protested.

Margraves later apologized in court, reported Time. “I’m embarrassed,” Margraves said. “I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal.”

The Interational Brotherhood of Electrical Workers started the GoFundMe drive, which has since been suspended, to show support for Margraves. He said Thursday that donors will have until March 9 to request refunds, reported The Lansing State Journal. After that, any money left in the account will be donated to local organizations aiding sexual assault victims.

