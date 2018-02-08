Thousands pour in for dad who rushed Larry Nassar in court. He doesn’t want it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:59 Secrets of a snake's belly crawl Pause 1:07 Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 1:19 Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:23 Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes 1:41 2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:14 Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 0:59 Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision 0:58 Two students shot inside California middle school 1:02 Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 0:42 See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

