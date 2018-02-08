More Videos

Mason was eating a Titusville, Florida restaurant when he decided to crawl into the hole of the toy machine to try to retrieve a toy, according to fire officials. He got stuck and had to be rescued by firefighters. Meta Viers McClatchy
National

The toys were trapped inside an arcade game. So was a boy who climbed in to get one

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 08, 2018 12:01 PM

An arcade claw machine in a Florida restaurant had an addition to the normal stuffed animals Tuesday night: a little boy named Mason.

As told on the Titusville Fire Rescue Department’s Facebook page, Mason wanted a stuffed animal in the machine. He didn’t play — but took a more direct route. He climbed into the machine through the prize dispensing hole.

An off-duty Titusville fire-rescue lieutenant happened to be at the Beef O’Brady’s restaurant.

“He went in, but obviously he couldn’t come back out the same way,” Battalion Chief Gregory Sutton told The Associated Press.

After he checked out the situation, he soon was joined by Engine 10, from fire rescue Station 10, less than a mile away. They were able to get Mason out “in short order with minimal damage to the game,” according to the Facebook description.

The report ended with this: “Mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner, E10 back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won’t be the same as their last.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

