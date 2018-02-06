‘I’m not dying:’ When their bus driver lost control, this 7th grader grabbed the wheel

Students in La Grange, Texas, were riding home from school last week when their bus starting swerving.
In the throes of a medical emergency, the driver had begun driving wildly as he tried to steer the bus on Feb. 1 around 5 p.m., KXAN reports. That’s when 13-year-old Karson Vega — a seventh grader at La Grange Middle School — jumped into action.
“He started swerving, missed a turn and went into ditch,” Karson told the Fayette County Record, adding that the bus nearly hit a handful of cars. “I asked him what he was doing and he said he needed to go to the store. I said, ‘No, you need to take us home.’”
There were six other passengers on the bus, besides Karson and the driver, and the younger ones were scared and crying, the Record reports.
Before doing anything else, Karson and Kyler Buzek, a sophomore at La Grange High School, gathered the younger children safely in the back, KVUE reports. Then Kyler called the police — and Karson hurried to the front of the bus.
The stakes were high, too: If something went wrong, the bus could have easily tumbled into the nearby Colorado River, Fox 7 reports.
So Karson grabbed the wheel and moved the bus driver’s legs.
“I kicked them over a little, so I could get the brake … and turn the flashers on,” Karson told Fox 7. “I sat on his lap and moved his hands and just drove.”
But with no where to pull over right away, Karson kept driving, eventually easing the bus to a stop near a bridge over the river, KXAN reports. Law enforcement met the students there.
“The fact that they didn't go into the river just gives me goosebumps thinking about what could’ve been,” Amber Vega, Karson’s mother, told Fox 7.
Karson, too, recognizes it was a close call.
“We would've all died,” Karson Vega told Fox 7. “Because he was swerving off pretty much into the river and off that hill too.”
The school district complimented the two students on their actions.
“It could have been a tragedy if not for the quick thinking of the students who handled the situation appropriately,” La Grange Superintendent Bill Wagner told the Record.
Wagner also told the newspaper that he could not go further into the details of the medical emergency because of employee privacy rules.
Karson, for his part, wasn’t even supposed to be on the bus that day. His mom couldn’t pick him up, so she told him to use the bus to get home, the Record reports.
“He wasn’t real happy about it, but I think he was on that bus for a reason,” Amber Vega told the newspaper.
