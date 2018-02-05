McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

National

She didn’t know about the sex videos – until someone she knew saw her on a porn site, cops say

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

February 05, 2018 12:00 PM

A Whatcom County, Washington, man was arrested after he allegedly video recorded sexual encounters with a woman without her permission and posted them to a porn website.

William David Kruse, 49, of Sedro Woolley, Washington, was booked Wednesday morning on suspicion of voyeurism. Kruse’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.

In mid-January a woman called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and told detectives she found explicit videos that included her on a porn website and suspected Kruse was the one who recorded and posted them, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick.

The woman told detectives she was told by a friend about a video that showed her having sex with Kruse, Chadwick said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman said she didn’t know she was being recorded, or give Kruse permission to do so or post the images and video online, Chadwick said.

Chadwick said the type of device or camera used to record the woman is unknown, but the recording devices appeared to have been “placed covertly” in the bedroom and bathroom.

Kruse did not make any statements at the time of his arrest, Chandwick said.

More Videos

Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes 1:23

Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes

Pause
2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:41

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 1:14

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC

Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision 0:59

Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision

Two students shot inside California middle school 0:58

Two students shot inside California middle school

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte 0:35

'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Public service announcement warns teens about 'sextortion'

This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov

Department of Justice

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes 1:23

Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes

Pause
2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:41

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 1:14

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC

Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision 0:59

Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision

Two students shot inside California middle school 0:58

Two students shot inside California middle school

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte 0:35

'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes

View More Video