Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 1:14

Emergency services at Lexington County, SC train collision 0:59

Two students shot inside California middle school 0:58

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte 0:35

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Nassar gets 40-125 years in final sentence for sexually abusing young athletes

Associated Press
National

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured. Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 02:45 AM on Sunday. Cahill couldn't say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. He said the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

National

Two students were shot and wounded inside a classroom Thursday morning at Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles. Police arrested a female student believed to be 12 years old and recovered a gun after the shooting, authorities said.

National

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiff's and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

National

A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. The Jet Set reported the woman purchased a second ticket for the animal and tried to board her flight, but was unsuccessful. This video shows the peacock standing on the shoulder of the passenger as she walks through the doors of the terminal. In a statement, United Airlines said the traveller was told three times prior to arriving at the airport that the animal “did not meet the guidelines,” yet she still tried to board with the peacock.

National

A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”.

National

The Quincy, Mass., Police Department released video of one of their police cruisers that caught fire Monday morning. The Ford Explorer caught fire while park on the station’s back parking deck and it caused no damage to the police station. Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas told the Patriot Ledger the Quincy Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire.

National

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.