How to stream the Super Bowl for free on NBC, Yahoo and more

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots airs this Sunday on NBC, with the kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Perhaps even bigger news (to some) is that a special episode of “This is Us” airs after the game.

If you’re already set up with cable or a paid streaming service like Sling, you’re good to go.

But if you’re a cord-cutter without a good over-the-air antenna and you want to tune in for the big game – and the commercials and the Justin Timberlake halftime show, of course – there are some free streaming options out there.

NBC online

First, NBC will let you stream the game live without having to enter any kind of passwords proving you’re a cable subscriber.

Note: Even though kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., NBC’s special coverage starts at noon. That’s at least 11 hours of streaming. They’re calling it “Super Stream Sunday.”

There are several ways to get the free stream:

▪ On your computer, go to nbcsports.com/super-bowl and click the Super Bowl LII live stream link.

▪ On your TV, download the NBC Sports app through your Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, XBox or Samsung Smart TV.

▪ On your phone or tablet, download the NBCSports app for iOS (Apple) or Android. You can also go to NBCSports.com and watch from there.

NFL and Yahoo

You can also stream the game for free on your mobile phone (not tablet) through the NFL mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app .

Read more info here on the free Yahoo streaming.

‘This Is Us’ bonus

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack in NBC’s “This Is Us.” NBC Ron Batzdorff/NBC

If you’re watching through one of the NBC Sports options, the Super Bowl stream will include the Very Special Episode of “This Is Us,” which immediately follows all of the Super Bowl-ing – that’s at approximately 10:15 p.m., and it lasts a little longer than its normal one hour.

Grab your Kleenex because this is the one where we see Jack die.