Their Target closed. For the candlelight vigil, some bought their candles at Walmart

It was a tragedy no Target shopper ever wanted to hear.
The red carts, the khaki pants, the beloved Bullseye, the dollar spot — gone. All of it.
The Target store in Hutchinson closed on Saturday, and loyal Target shoppers gathered the night before to “corporately mourn the loss of (a) beloved Target” during a candlelight vigil.
Josh Redd, one of the candlelight vigil coordinators, told The Hutchinson News that it started out mostly as a joke.
Never miss a local story.
But losing a Target isn’t funny, and 472 people actually showed interest in a “Candlelight Vigil for Target,” and 145 people marked on Facebook that they would attend.
On Friday, about 20 of those people showed up in front of the store, according to posts in the event page. A couple people showed up in red shirts and khaki pants.
People actually showed up for the @Target candlelight vigil. The Hutchinson store closes for good tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1XYgodCPK2— Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) February 3, 2018
About a quarter of those who attended were Target employees, the Hutch News reported.
It was a BYOC event. Bring Your Own Candles.
Some showed up with a candle and a lighter. One person used a candle app on his smart phone.
Some said they went to Walmart to buy candles — and it made them late to the vigil.
They're holding a candlelight vigil for the Target store that's closing, but they're using candles they bought at Walmart.— Amber (@miss_amberlynne) February 3, 2018
Others ran inside the half-emptied Target and purchased a candle at the last minute, the Hutch News reported.
That may have been their last Target purchase.
While mourning, “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic” played at the vigil.
One person who could not attend had a candlelight vigil of her own — with Bullseye the Target dog, of course.
The Target in Hutchinson may be gone, but it has not been forgotten.
gone but not forgotten, rip hutch @Target :( pic.twitter.com/7cSnPVn0ZQ— Lacy Pitts (@pacylitts) February 3, 2018
“The king is gone— Emily Kohls (@kohlsemily) February 3, 2018
but he's not forgotten.
My my hey hey”
Hutchinson Target (???? - Feb 3, 2018) pic.twitter.com/OYz4y9TpqE
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments