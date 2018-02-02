Larry Nassar nearly attacked in court room by father of three victims, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:02 Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court Pause 0:42 See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:35 'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte 4:38 Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 0:39 One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:28 Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:15 Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:35 Watch police cruiser erupt in flames 1:01 NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:22 Dolphins off the South Carolina coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

