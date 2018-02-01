Authorities say Steven Touch was on the run for five years before police found him hiding inside a drawer.
He spent several years on the run. Police found him hiding inside a drawer, cops say

By Crystal Hill

February 01, 2018 06:24 PM

Police finally caught up to Steven Touch, five years after he allegedly gunned down a man in Billerica, Massachusetts, in July 2012, authorities said.

Touch, an alleged leader of a violent street gang, had been on the run since the death of 22-year-old Quintin Koehler during a home invasion, The Daily Item reported.

Touch, known as “C Sick”, according to the FBI, was indicted on a murder charge along with two other suspects last June by a grand jury, The Boston Globe reported. Investigators say Touch and the other suspects had been looking for money and marijuana they thought were inside the home when they broke in, CBS Boston reported.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section added Touch to its list of Most Wanted fugitives in September, according to The Daily Item.

Despite officers’ persistent searching, Touch, 28, remained at large. Police thought he was moving from address to address frequently, state police said.

Police recently received information that Touch was at a residence in Lynn on Tuesday night, police said. They found him hiding inside a drawer built into a bed frame, authorities said.

The victim’s grandmother, Nancy Koehler, told CBS Boston that she’s relieved to know Touch had been arrested.

“Billerica police figured he was out of the country, but (they) kept saying to me ‘Nancy, don’t worry, he’s not going to come back to Billerica,’ but you never know,” Koehler said.

Touch was held without bail at his arraignment on Wednesday, the Daily Item reported. His attorney John Morris told CBS Boston he believes the murder charge is an overreach.

