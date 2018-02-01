Michigan police department to apologize regarding Nassar

In this Jan. 23, 2018, photo, Brianne Randall-Gay gives her victim statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing at the Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. As a teenager Randall-Gay complained to the Meridian Township police department in 2004 that Nassar had molested her during treatment for an abnormal spine, an official said Wednesday, Jan. 31. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Neil Blake