He used a blowtorch to light a cigarette. He didn’t mean to kill his son, family says

Firefighters found 7-year-old Anthony Conti in the kitchen.
The other children made it out of the Buffalo, New York home when it went up in flames on Monday morning, authorities said. Responders performed CPR on the boy but couldn’t save him. He had died of smoke inhalation, officials said, according to WBFO.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire. But the boy’s sister, Amber Conti, told ABC 7 that her father accidentally sparked the blaze.
He had used a blowtorch to light a cigarette, she said, and that’s what started the fire.
“I’m pretty sure it was still hot and he went to the bathroom, came back and the bed was on fire,” she told ABC 7.
The boy’s father, Joseph, was inconsolable as he stood in front of the charred remains that morning, according to the Buffalo News. His face was red, peeling and covered in blisters, the newspaper reported.
“I failed him,” he cried as neighbors tried to comfort him, according to the newspaper.
Joseph Conti told The Buffalo News he had just come out of the bathroom when he saw fire in the first-floor bedroom. “When I came out it was a blaze,” he said. “I tried to put it out.”
The structure of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly, according to Buffalo Fire Commissioner Vincent Muscarella, WBFO reported. The narrow streets made it impossible for firefighters to get vehicles in front of the home, so they had to drag hoses up the street, officials said.
Court documents show the man was not supposed to be at the home. A six-month order of protection had been issued this month to protect his wife after Conti was arrested for allegedly harassing her, The Buffalo News reported.
Amber tells ABC 7 her father is “hurting so much.”
She told the news station her brother, Anthony, had a good heart.
“He was so selfless. He loved so, so hard,” she said.
Anthony Conti will be laid to rest on Saturday, WIVB reported.
