His wife was bleeding and screaming in pain. Then he was shot dead

Corey Mobley’s wife can be heard screaming and crying as an anonymous 911 caller reported that a man was beating a woman at a gas station in Bradenton. Minutes later, Mobley was shot four times by a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy and died of his injuries.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office released the name of the deputy involved: 37-year-old K-9 Deputy Patrick Drymon. He was hired in April 2008 and was placed on “light duty” until the investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Attorney’s Office is finished.
At about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 23, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 2927 Cortez Rd. in Bradenton in response to the assault.
Mobley’s wife is screaming and crying in pain as the anonymous caller speaks to a 911 dispatcher.
“All of a sudden, we’re fixing to leave, the babies are screaming and he’s beating the (expletive) out of her while she’s in her driver’s seat,” the 911 caller said. “He’s trying to yank her out by her braids.”
The caller tells the dispatcher that she video recorded the assault, but that there were no weapons involved.
“This poor lady is bleeding from her face,” the caller said.
While deputies were en route, the caller told the dispatcher that the man, later identified as Mobley, had driven off heading south on 30th Street West.
Moments later, Mobley was spotted by a deputy on 14th Street West near Pearl Avenue, according to Sheriff Rick Wells. But Mobley did not stop when the deputy tried to pull him over.
At 9:27 p.m., two other deputies, dressed in plain clothes and wearing tactical gear, spotted Mobley and his white Chrysler 300 in the 6300 block of Sixth Street West in Bradenton, Wells said during a news conference on Jan. 24. The deputies identified themselves, but say that Mobley took off running, crossing backyards and jumping fences.
A K-9 named Boss was able to track Mobley to the other side of a 6-foot-high wooden fence. Boss jumped the fence and confronted the suspect as his handler, Drymon, followed.
It was then that Mobley told the deputy, “I have a gun for you (expletive),” according to Wells.
Mobley ignored numerous commands to show his hands, instead reaching into his waistband as he continued to say he was armed, according to the sheriff’s office. Drymon — then in fear for his own life, Wells said — fired two shots. Mobley fell to the ground but quickly got back up and again told the deputy he had a gun.
Drymon fired two more shots and Mobley collapsed to the ground. Mobley was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after.
A gun was never found in Mobley’s possession or at the scene.
Drymon’s record at the sheriff’s office is nearly unblemished, based on his file. During his almost decade-long tenure, Drymon has only had one complaint filed against him, and an internal affairs investigation determined that the complaint was unfounded.
During his time, Drymon has received many letters of appreciation, particularly for his work in the COPS Unit combating burglaries, and helping to apprehend many habitual suspected burglars.
Prior to becoming a K-9 deputy, Drymon has also been part of the SWAT and TACT teams. According to his employee review in December 2016, Drymon and Boss exceeded expectations in enforcement duties, having apprehended more than 40 suspects and with a bite ratio that was far lower than the national standard of 30 percent.
