More Videos

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:15

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

Pause
Watch police cruiser erupt in flames 0:35

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:01

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Dolphins off the South Carolina coast 1:22

Dolphins off the South Carolina coast

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 0:51

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm 0:44

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland 5:04

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School 0:50

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead 0:43

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Sherri Ross via Storyful
Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

National

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”.

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames

National

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames

The Quincy, Mass., Police Department released video of one of their police cruisers that caught fire Monday morning. The Ford Explorer caught fire while park on the station’s back parking deck and it caused no damage to the police station. Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas told the Patriot Ledger the Quincy Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire.

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

National

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

National

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

National

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region. This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

National

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

Latest News

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

National

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

National

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.