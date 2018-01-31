Her 13-year-old had anxiety. She thought marijuana gummies would do the trick, police say

Sylvia Rubio said she wanted to help her 13-year-old daughter cope with her anxiety.
So police say Rubio, a 38-year-old from Radium Springs, New Mexico, gave her child marijuana gummies last April, according to KTSM. She said it was advice from a homeopathic doctor, who claimed the THC-infused goodies could curb the teenager’s anxiousness.
Then in November, the principal caught her daughter with marijuana and chocolate edibles while she was at school, Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Rubio — who argued she has a medical marijuana card and a license for personal production — said she didn’t give her child the chocolate, instead insisting that it was left in an unlocked cabinet.
Medical marijuana is legal in the state, but recreational use of the drug is not.
Never miss a local story.
Her daughter tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana responsible for the drug’s “high” feeling, the Associated Press wrote. The principal alerted Child Protective Services about the incident.
Rubio was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts each of: child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a minor, KFOX14 wrote.
She is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, those who consume marijuana as an adolescent have higher school dropout rates, greater unemployment and lower life satisfaction. But the jury is still out if weed use during adolescence causes brain abnormalities, or if other factors like alcohol are to blame.
In France, there has also been a 133 percent increase in children who have visited the emergency room after accidentally eating marijuana over a period of 11 years, according to a study published last year in the journal Pediatrics.
Back in the U.S., five students at an Arizona charter school aged 10 and 11 were treated by firefighters after they accidentally consumed pot edibles and fell ill this week, according to ABC15.
And earlier this month, four fifth graders at the Albuquerque School of Excellence in New Mexico unknowingly ate weed candies from one of the student’s grandfather.
“I felt like the room was going to flip to the side,” a 9-year-old told KRQE.
Three of the students just ate one candy, while one ate up to four pieces of the weed-laced candies, Kristy Del Curto, dean of elementary students at the school, told KRQE. The latter passed out.
One of the students who ate the gummies said “all those lessons I took about not taking drugs were all for nothing.”
Comments