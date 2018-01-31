Sylvia Rubio allegedly gave her daughter pot edibles for her anxiety.
Sylvia Rubio allegedly gave her daughter pot edibles for her anxiety. Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office
Sylvia Rubio allegedly gave her daughter pot edibles for her anxiety. Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office

National

Her 13-year-old had anxiety. She thought marijuana gummies would do the trick, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

January 31, 2018 10:34 AM

Sylvia Rubio said she wanted to help her 13-year-old daughter cope with her anxiety.

So police say Rubio, a 38-year-old from Radium Springs, New Mexico, gave her child marijuana gummies last April, according to KTSM. She said it was advice from a homeopathic doctor, who claimed the THC-infused goodies could curb the teenager’s anxiousness.

Then in November, the principal caught her daughter with marijuana and chocolate edibles while she was at school, Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Rubio — who argued she has a medical marijuana card and a license for personal production — said she didn’t give her child the chocolate, instead insisting that it was left in an unlocked cabinet.

Medical marijuana is legal in the state, but recreational use of the drug is not.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Her daughter tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana responsible for the drug’s “high” feeling, the Associated Press wrote. The principal alerted Child Protective Services about the incident.

Rubio was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts each of: child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a minor, KFOX14 wrote.

She is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, those who consume marijuana as an adolescent have higher school dropout rates, greater unemployment and lower life satisfaction. But the jury is still out if weed use during adolescence causes brain abnormalities, or if other factors like alcohol are to blame.

In France, there has also been a 133 percent increase in children who have visited the emergency room after accidentally eating marijuana over a period of 11 years, according to a study published last year in the journal Pediatrics.

Back in the U.S., five students at an Arizona charter school aged 10 and 11 were treated by firefighters after they accidentally consumed pot edibles and fell ill this week, according to ABC15.

And earlier this month, four fifth graders at the Albuquerque School of Excellence in New Mexico unknowingly ate weed candies from one of the student’s grandfather.

“I felt like the room was going to flip to the side,” a 9-year-old told KRQE.

Three of the students just ate one candy, while one ate up to four pieces of the weed-laced candies, Kristy Del Curto, dean of elementary students at the school, told KRQE. The latter passed out.

One of the students who ate the gummies said “all those lessons I took about not taking drugs were all for nothing.”

More Videos

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Pause
Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:15

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames 0:35

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:01

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Dolphins off the South Carolina coast 1:22

Dolphins off the South Carolina coast

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 0:51

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm 0:44

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland 5:04

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School 0:50

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.

Randall BentonThe Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Pause
Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:15

Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames 0:35

Watch police cruiser erupt in flames

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:01

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

Dolphins off the South Carolina coast 1:22

Dolphins off the South Carolina coast

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 0:51

New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm 0:44

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland 5:04

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School 0:50

Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

View More Video