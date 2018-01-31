New Kansas governor faces skeptical lawmakers, schools fight

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer speaks to reporters outside the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Colyer begins his tenure Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, as Kansas governor replacing Gov. Sam Brownback, his GOP predecessor who is stepping down to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. John Hanna, File AP Photo