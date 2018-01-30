What is MS-13 and why were they part of Trump’s first State of the Union?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:31 Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show Pause 0:35 Watch police cruiser erupt in flames 1:01 NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:22 Dolphins off the South Carolina coast 0:51 New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill 2:32 Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 0:44 Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm 5:04 More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland 0:50 Sen. McConnell comments on shooting at Marshall County High School 0:43 Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

During President Donald Trump's first State of the Union he honored the parents of two teen girls — Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens — who were allegedly killed by MS-13 members in Long Island, NY. Trump emphasized his administration's efforts to take on the gang and points to its activities across the U.S. as a symptom of illegal immigration. C-SPAN

