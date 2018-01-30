More Videos

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP
National

These lawmakers are taking a pass on Trump’s first State of the Union

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 30, 2018 09:46 AM

When President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union speech tonight, the normally packed house for such addresses will be a little less packed.

At least 11 Democrats in the House of Representatives, mostly members of Congressional Black Caucus, have said they do not plan to attend.

“This is a presidency that has been built on racism, stupidity, and lies, which has already wasted enough of America’s time and I will not waste any more of mine,” Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., told Roll Call.

Rush joins fellow Reps. John Lewis, Maxine Waters, Frederica S. Wilson, Gregory W. Meeks, Pramila Jayapal, Jan Schakowsky, Barbara Lee, Albio Sires, Earl Blumenauer and Danny Davis who have announced they will not attend, Roll Call reported.

In addition, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who has been battling brain cancer at home in Arizona, will not attend, reported The Arizona Republic.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also appears unlikely to attend as she’s on a book tour with an event scheduled today in Rhode Island, but she has not officially confirmed she’s skipping the address, reported The Cut.

While other Democratic lawmakers will be at the State of the Union, at least two dozen – including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf. – plan to wear black in solidarity with movements like #metoo and Time’s Up, protesting sexual harassment. Others plan to bring young undocumented immigrants facing deportation or people who have experienced sexual harassment as guests.

Science advocate Bill Nye also will attend as a guest of Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., nominated by Trump to head NASA, according to The Washington Post.

First lady Melania Trump, who has kept largely out of sight since allegations were published that porn star Stormy Daniels received a $130,000 payout just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an earlier affair with Donald Trump when he and Melania were newlyweds, will attend the speech, reported The New York Times.

Trump will deliver the State of the Union at 9 p.m. Eastern time before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. All major networks and cable news channels will carry the speech live.

