This combination of photos from left shows Warren Buffett on Sept. 19, 2017, in New York, Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.com, on Sept. 24, 2013, in Seattle and JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon on July 12, 2013, in New York. Buffettâs Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase are teaming up to create a health care company announced Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, that is "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." AP

National

Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 08:54 AM

SEATTLE

Amazon, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase are teaming up to create health care company “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.”

Buffett, in a prepared statement Tuesday, called the skyrocketing costs of health care in the U.S. the “hungry tapeworm on the American economy.”

The ambitious goal, they say, is in the early planning stages, but the seismic nature of the announcement sent a shockwave through the health industry.

Shares of health care companies are falling in early trading.

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief"

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act.

The White House

