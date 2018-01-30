Victim of ex-Stanford swimmer won't participate in memorial

FILE- In this June 10, 2016, file photo, Stanford law professor Michele Dauber speaks at a rally in San Francisco. A woman sexually assaulted by a former Stanford swimmer outside a campus fraternity party will no longer participate in the creation of a plaque after the university rejected her suggestions for a quote marking the place where she was attacked. Dauber, who publicly represents the victim who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the university rejected quotes for the plaque from the statement the victim read during the January 2016 sentencing of Brock Turner. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo