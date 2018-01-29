Many Puerto Ricans adrift in US hotels after Hurricane Maria

In this Jan. 9, 2018 photo, Enghie Melendez sits with her daughters Lidia, left, Alondra, and husband Fernando Moyet in their hotel kitchen in the Brooklyn borough of New York. After they lost their home in Puerto Rico to flooding during Hurricane Maria, Melendez fled with her family to the U.S. mainland with three suitcases and the hope that it wouldn't take long to rebuild their lives. Frank Franklin II AP Photo