More Videos

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm 0:44

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

Pause
Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg 0:56

Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

How to catch a chicken 1:02

How to catch a chicken

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 3:30

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

A sneak peek at Your Treasure House in DeSoto Square mall 1:27

A sneak peek at Your Treasure House in DeSoto Square mall

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 1:00

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast 3:41

Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast

Take a sneak peek at the area’s newest supermarket 3:51

Take a sneak peek at the area’s newest supermarket

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

YouTube/CDFW via Storyful
Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

National

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region. This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

National

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

Latest News

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

National

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

National

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

National

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

National

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

Wickliffe, Ohio, Police Department released dash cam video of their officers working alongside officers from the Willowick department while saving a man who was trapped in a burning mobile home on Jan. 12. The officers saved the 75-year-old man by breaking out a window and then enlarging the opening enough to pull the man to safety. He was not injured.

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

National

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

National

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

No ice scraper, no problem: Texas man uses tamale spreader instead

National

No ice scraper, no problem: Texas man uses tamale spreader instead

A man in New Braunfels, Texas, was forced to improvise when it came to clearing ice from his car on January 16. As many Texans were faced with daytime temperatures of around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, they had to think fast and come up with makeshift scrapers for ice removal. New Braunfels resident Joe Castillo shared a clip to Facebook of him using a tamale spreader as an ice scraper. He said that he was “thankful” he made tamales this year.

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

National

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

Mike Austin posted video on YouTube of a meteor sailing through the sky during part of his commute Tuesday night. He wrote that he "didn't hear any loud sounds" during his drive on I-75 Northbound between Troy and Bloomfield Hills in Detroit. NWS Detroit later tweeted that it could confirm that "the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor." USGS then confirmed that the meteor caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.