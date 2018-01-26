A deputy rushed to a car crash to help. He didn’t know the victim was his son.

When the call came in, Mike Stephen headed to the scene of the crash.
Stephen, a sheriff’s deputy, told KARK 4 that the two-car accident in Baxter County, Arkansas, about 150 miles north of Little Rock, sounded bad. Moments after getting there, he found out just how severe it was.
The head-on collision on Highway 177 had taken the life of a 25-year-old man from Mountain Home Monday night, The Baxter Bulletin reported.
That man, Joseph Stephen, was Mike’s son. A state trooper delivered the news, KARK 4 reported.
"There was a ball of officers and we just all kneeled down and prayed," Stephen told the news station.
Police say the crash happened when Joseph Stephen’s Honda Accord, which was heading north, crossed the centerline, causing him to hit a Chevrolet Tahoe that was heading in the opposite direction, Arkansas Online reported.
Travel conditions at the time were reportedly clear and dry, the publication reported.
The Stephen family has a strong tradition of emergency service, and “eight of Joe's relatives were at the scene in various first responder roles,” reported KARK.
Joseph had been heading home to check on his girlfriend, who is pregnant with their first child.
"They were so happy," Stephen tells KARK 4.
The couple’s son is expected to be born Monday, the news station reported, just days after Joseph will be laid to rest.
