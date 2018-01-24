Their mailman had a Maserati — and dozens of their credit cards, prosecutors say

At the mall, he was known as “the sock man.”
That’s because Naquan Wilson, a 28-year-old mailman from Perth Amboy, N.J., would show up at the Neiman Marcus store in the Short Hill Mall with a sock full of credit cards, according to prosecutors. Then Wilson would pull cards out of the sock to pay for his luxury purchases.
But those credit cards didn’t belong to Wilson, or to his girlfriend, 33-year-old Shantavia Davis, who was also enjoying the Louboutin shoes and high-end electronics purchased on the cards.
The cards actually belonged to residents of Garden City, N.Y. — residents whose credit cards had been mysteriously vanishing in the mail, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.
Never miss a local story.
Wilson and Davis were arrested Jan. 23 after police say they stole more than 30 credit cards from card holders living along Wilson’s route and others in the Long Island community. Both were arraigned Jan. 24 on charges of felony criminal possession of stolen property, felony forgery, felony identity theft and misdemeanor possession of personal identification information, prosecutors said.
Bail for both suspects was set at $100,000 bond, or $50,000 cash.
After stealing the cards from Garden City residents, Wilson would use their personal information — which he bought on the dark web using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin — to activate the cards, prosecutors said.
The couple bought Apple MacBooks, Beats wireless headphones, Gucci fragrances, Zanotti shoes, Canada Goose outerwear, Louis Vuitton footwear and bags, Yves St. Laurent footwear, Burberry outerwear and more using the stolen cards, prosecutors said.
Wilson was also leasing a 2014 Maserati Quattroporte and a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder, prosecutors said, while he owned a 2006 Honda Pilot. Davis was driving a 2013 BMW 328i.
The investigation began when the district attorney found out that card holders along the Long Island mail route weren’t getting their credit cards.
“Not only did he steal, but he recruited external players, such as Ms. Davis to help him carry out his crimes. This behavior will never be tolerated no matter where it is found,” Philip R. Bartlett, a New York postal inspector.
If convicted, Wilson could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, while Davis — who faces a lesser criminal possession of stolen property charge — could be sentenced to seven years behind bars.
When Wilson was arrested on Jan. 23, police found six stolen credit cards on him, according to prosecutors. At his house in New Jersey, authorities found more than $29,000 in cash and two guns.
Wilson started working for the Postal Service in 2013, assigned to deliver mail in Garden City. Davis, meanwhile, worked as a New York Police Department school safety agent in Brooklyn, prosecutors said.
“I use this post office to send out packages, and if you can’t trust them, who are you going to trust?” Ken Zakowski, who uses the Garden City post office, told NBC New York.
Comments