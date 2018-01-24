‘We lost a legend’ — Star storm chaser Joel Taylor dies at 38

Joel Taylor, a star in the storm chasing world who had his own show on the Discovery Channel, has died at age 38.
Taylor’s “Storm Chasers” co-star, Reed Timmer, announced the death on Twitter late Tuesday.
“We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm to chase,” Timmer wrote. “I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”
RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018
Taylor’s death is not believed to be related to storm chasing, People Magazine reported. The cause of death remains unclear.
Taylor and Timmer chased tornadoes in 2003 for the documentary “Tornado Glory.” In 2007, they went on to star in “Storm Chasers,” E! News reported.
They also made another documentary, “Tornado Chasers,” together.
Friend Mike Olbinski also paid tribute to Taylor, recalling how he met him at a wedding.
“A huge smile,” he wrote on Twitter. “RIP Joel Taylor ... you will be missed.”
I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding. He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/mZI5eHzhKG— Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) January 24, 2018
Team Western OK Chaser, a media company dedicated to storm chasing, also posted a remembrance of Taylor on social media.
“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing,” the group wrote on Facebook. “He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children.”
In a follow-up, the group added that Taylor’s cause of death is being looked into by medical professionals and will “be quite a while” before the cause is determined.
Taylor’s death prompted many other tributes from around the country.
The weather world is a little darker tonight. #RIP Joel Taylor. pic.twitter.com/506UrSnIr1— RobertHahnVNL (@RobertHahnVNL) January 24, 2018
Horrible to hear that we've lost Joel Taylor today. One of the kindest chasers I've met - he was more than happy to take a picture with a star-struck nerd back in 2014. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vm1HCvuBAS— Sean Ernst (@Sean_Ernst_Wx) January 24, 2018
Joel Taylor, you were one of the greats. Not sure what happened, but rest. Thank you for your hard work. I grieve with the meteorological community tonight. https://t.co/h8pBzlxEAZ— Shy (@Shy_Author) January 24, 2018
Wow. Shocked. Rip Joel Taylor. Forever a storm chaser legend and a personal idol. Chaser community lost a good one— Ryan Darr (@_Radarr) January 24, 2018
RIP Joel Taylor. Great storm chaser gone too soon. Another tragic loss for the wx community. Thank you Joel for your great contributions to the wx field and for being a great person. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family— Midwest Weather (@midwest_wx) January 24, 2018
So sad to hear of the passing of Joel Taylor, a storm chasing legend to many of us growing up. My heart and prayers go out to his family, friends, and chasing community.— Lilly Dickson (@lilly_wx) January 24, 2018
So sad to hear about the Loss of Joel Taylor today. He was well known from Discovery's #StormChasers series. Praying for the family. He will be missed in the chasing community! https://t.co/MwN58pje8k— ExtremeWeatherVideos (@extremewxvideos) January 24, 2018
Joel Taylor was one of the most inspirational figures I looked up to and hearing of his passing is devastating. May he rest in peace and may his friends and family find comfort during this time. He will forever be in the hearts of those he inspired.— James Cuellar ⛄️ (@jam_ezcellular) January 24, 2018
Driver of the dominator, and best friend of Reed Timmer Joel Taylor has passed away at 38. Growing up, I always watched him and Reed chase across the Great Plains on their Discovery channel show “Storm Chasers”. My condolences to Reed, and the Taylor family. You will be missed! https://t.co/PU1ZrTlRWl— Joel Fritsma (@Joel_Fritsma) January 24, 2018
Shocked to hear this morning of the passing of Joel Taylor, aged 38. A storm-chasing legend that many of us in the weather community respected for tornado research which led to so many lives saved. Enjoyed watching his chases on Discovery with @ReedTimmerAccu RIP Joel ️ pic.twitter.com/MowZr2pFVI— Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) January 24, 2018
