National

Man bites dog. Dog bites man. Dog wins

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 24, 2018 10:06 AM

A man cornered in a Boscawen, N.H., trailer by police investigating a shooting Sunday refused to come out. So officers sent in Veda, a police dog.

Veda quickly found the man trying to hide under a pile of clothes, according to the New Hampshire Canine Trooper’s Association. That’s when things got a little weird.

The man began kicking and punching Veda, at one point putting the dog in a chokehold and biting her on the head, police said. Veda bit back and police eventually took the man into custody.

“If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you're not going to win,” Lt. Jason Killary of the Boscawen Police Department told Reuters. “They're pretty good at that.”

The man, whom police did not identify, faces charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police dog. He and another person, both with outstanding warrants, had tried to flee when police showed up, reported The Independent.

Kevin Wyman, Boscawen Police Department chief, told WMUR an investigation into the original shooting incident continues. One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and police made three arrests in all, but Wyman provided few details.

Veda has since been medically cleared to return to duty, reported the New Hampshire Canine Trooper’s Association.

