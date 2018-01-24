He was driving drunk, cops say. So an angry mob took it out on his BMW, video shows

More Videos 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning Pause 6:23 'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 2:22 The border wall region, from the air 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 0:23 Video captures scene of police-involved shooting in Anna Maria 1:24 Suspect refuses officer’s demands to “get on the ground.” Then a good Samaritan steps in. 0:41 Another traffic jam in Palmetto 1:31 What you need to know about bank accounts 1:20 Auditor talks about Manatee school finances Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash Cellphone video shows an angry crowd of people beating and kicking a car after a man accused of DUI was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Espanola Way on South Beach over the weekend. Cellphone video shows an angry crowd of people beating and kicking a car after a man accused of DUI was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Espanola Way on South Beach over the weekend. Courtesy: South Beach Sludge Report

