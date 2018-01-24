More Videos

  • Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

    Cellphone video shows an angry crowd of people beating and kicking a car after a man accused of DUI was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Espanola Way on South Beach over the weekend.

Cellphone video shows an angry crowd of people beating and kicking a car after a man accused of DUI was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Espanola Way on South Beach over the weekend. Courtesy: South Beach Sludge Report
Cellphone video shows an angry crowd of people beating and kicking a car after a man accused of DUI was involved in a crash in the 200 block of Espanola Way on South Beach over the weekend. Courtesy: South Beach Sludge Report

National

He was driving drunk, cops say. So an angry mob took it out on his BMW, video shows

By Howard Cohen And Johanna A. Álvarez

hcohen@miamiherald.com

jaaalvarez@elnuevoherald.com

January 24, 2018 09:34 AM

This particular night in South Beach wasn’t all about club music, dancing and dining. Not if you’re one of thousands who sat transfixed by a video that quickly made the rounds on social media after a car crash.

A man, identified by Miami Beach police as Dwight Silvera, crashed his BMW at around 5 a.m. Saturday at Española Way and Collins Avenue. Two other vehicles — a silver Chevy and silver Cadillac — were involved in the accident.

When Silvera, 24, refused to come out of his black BMW, a crowd formed and decided this man had to get out. So a group of people began beating on the car.

The nearly three-minute cellphone video, first posted Monday by the South Beach Sludge Report, shows a couple of men kicking the car on the driver’s side while a growing crowd gets riled up and surrounds the car.

A blonde, barefoot woman dressed in green gets her kicks in, too, on the passenger side. On her fourth kick, she successfully breaks the window as her leg momentarily slides inside the BMW. A man, all in black, follows and kicks the same window while filming on his cellphone.

The car bashing continued until police arrived.

Dwight Silver_fitted
Dwight Silvera, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI in an early Saturday morning car crash in South Beach. His BMW was pummeled by an angry crowd when he refused to step out after hitting two other cars. The incident was captured on cellphone video.
Miami Beach Police

Miami Beach police smelled alcohol on Silvera’s breath and he failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Police are investigating the incident captured on video.

Mitch Novick, who runs the South Beach Sludge Report Facebook page, called on city commissioners and the mayor to immediately roll back last call to 2 a.m. in the entertainment district, a measure that failed with voters last November.

“Spring break is around the corner! This message should be loud and clear!” his post on Facebook read.

“This city embraces this spring break-type of tourism and that needs to change as it did in Fort Lauderdale, Panama City Beach, even New York’s Times Square,” Novick told NBC6 on Tuesday. “It is time to class this place up.”

